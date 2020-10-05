Home World Italy travel corridor when restrictions return

Italy travel corridor when restrictions return

Oct 05, 2020 0 Comments
Italy travel corridor when restrictions return

R.Now, the answer is yes.

Italy resumed its lockout in May and is now very open to most European travelers. This includes the UK. Hotels, restaurants and bars are all open.

Foreign Office Advice for Italy currently states:

“You are allowed to enter Italy from the UK. You no longer have to justify the reason for the trip.”

Should I wear a mask?

Yes, the use of masks in closed public places, including shops and public transport, is mandatory. Masks must be worn from 6pm to 6am, all outdoors in Rome and other parts of the country. You should pay more attention to signing and carry a mask with you at all times.

Which airlines resumed flights?

Alitalia, EasyJet, Wis Air, Ryanair and British Airways have all resumed flights to Italy.

Is anything still closed?

Most businesses are allowed to reopen in Italy, including theaters, cinemas, concert halls, bars, museums, galleries and open spaces. However, large-scale meetings are not yet allowed, and all reopened businesses must abide by the rules of social distance, meaning some have chosen not to open their doors yet.

Read the full advice Here.

READ  India: It is feared that many people are trapped in the collapse of a deadly building near Mumbai India News

You May Also Like

Paris is to be placed on ‘maximum alert’ with higher Govt-19 restrictions

Paris is to be placed on ‘maximum alert’ with higher Govt-19 restrictions

Macron is relieved that New Caledonia has rejected independence - but may face new votes in 2 years | World | News

Macron is relieved that New Caledonia has rejected independence – but may face new votes in 2 years | World | News

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, says he has not been suffering from Govt

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, says he has not been suffering from Govt

Vladimir Putin is taking drastic measures to avoid COVID-19

Vladimir Putin is taking drastic measures to avoid COVID-19

Away from many, the Indian man carries out the cremation of the dead virus

Away from many, the Indian man carries out the cremation of the dead virus

Corona virus live news: Trump was treated with Remedivir at the hospital because the Allies tested positive for cov | World News

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *