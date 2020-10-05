Italy travel corridor when restrictions return

R.Now, the answer is yes.

Italy resumed its lockout in May and is now very open to most European travelers. This includes the UK. Hotels, restaurants and bars are all open.

Foreign Office Advice for Italy currently states:

“You are allowed to enter Italy from the UK. You no longer have to justify the reason for the trip.”

Should I wear a mask?

Yes, the use of masks in closed public places, including shops and public transport, is mandatory. Masks must be worn from 6pm to 6am, all outdoors in Rome and other parts of the country. You should pay more attention to signing and carry a mask with you at all times.

Which airlines resumed flights?

Alitalia, EasyJet, Wis Air, Ryanair and British Airways have all resumed flights to Italy.

Is anything still closed?

Most businesses are allowed to reopen in Italy, including theaters, cinemas, concert halls, bars, museums, galleries and open spaces. However, large-scale meetings are not yet allowed, and all reopened businesses must abide by the rules of social distance, meaning some have chosen not to open their doors yet.

