Oct 05, 2020 0 Comments
Everton flop Mois Keane joins Paris Saint-Germain after scoring two Premier League goals on loan.

The 20-year-old Italian forward has struggled for form at Goodison Park since moving to England last summer.

Moyes Keane joins PSG on a seasonal loan from Everton

But Keane will now spend the rest of the season with the Champions League runner-up, replacing Edinson Cavani and Eric-Maxim Saubo Motting, both of whom left for free transfers this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti was reluctant to let Keane out, but said he would not stand in the way of his compatriot if he wanted to leave.

Keane has found the net twice in the Carabo Cup this season – against Salford and Fleetwood.

But the forward has eliminated himself from the Premier League’s first team, with red-hot Dominic Calvert-Levine leading the line.

The deal that will take Keane to the Ligue 1 champions PSG Option for permanent move not included.

The action of the first team in the French capital will be difficult for Keane.

The Italians will battle it out for the first team minutes with Kylian Mbabane, Moro Icardi and Neymar.

However, if Keane is able to recapture his Juventus form, he could be a key spinner with PSG to fight on multiple fronts on the busy schedule this season.

Keane has played just 13 minutes in the Premier League game for Everton so far in 2020-21 – with Dofis winning all four of their matches and topping the league.

The striker only joined the five-year deal last summer, but struggled to make an impact from Get-Temple.

Keane’s most infamous moment came in December 2019 after he was ‘humiliated’ by then-boss Duncan Ferguson.

During the game against Manchester United, Keane came off the bench 18 minutes before joining.

Mann discusses UDT goalkeeper Dominic Calvert-Levine’s hat-trick for Everton against West Brom

