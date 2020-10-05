Asiana Airlines develops Maxshift Airbus A350 Friter

South Korea’s Asiana Airlines has built a temporary Airbus A350-900 cargo ship to launch cargo flights. One of its 11 Airbus A350-900 aircraft involved the removal of 283 economy class seats and the installation of steel panels on the ground.

With the removal of the economy class seats, the A350-900 can now carry a further five tons of cargo. The airline said it had decided to fit the aircraft into cargo to maximize profits during the current crisis, which has seen its passenger numbers plummet.

There are 28 business class seats on board

With almost all changes to the new A350-900, including seat pick-up, its cargo load has been increased to 23 tons. According to சீத்குரு, Asiana Airlines’ Airbus A350-900 aircraft have 283 economy seats and 28 business-class seats. Business class seats appear to be on the plane.

ASIANA Airlines says this is the first time the Airbus A350-900 has been replaced to carry more cargo. When carrying out the task, Asiana Airlines Has worked closely with Airbus and has undergone changes certified by the European Aviation Security Administration (ISA).

Airbus said in a statement about the change,

“Congratulations to ASEANA Airlines for being the first operator to replace the A350 with an Airbus solution. During these challenging times, we regret to see our airline partners actively move to address their needs. Airbus is determined to support our airline partners by providing solutions to their new needs.”

The modified jet operated its first flight on September 23 between Seoul Incheon International Airport (ICN) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The plane was carrying 20 tonnes of ID and electrical components, according to Asiana Airlines. With the Airbus A350-900, Asiana Airlines claims to have made a similar change with two Boeing 777-200ER aircraft, thus allowing passengers to carry cargo in the cabin.

Asiana Airlines made a profit in the second quarter

During the current medical emergency, global airlines had to approach governments for financial assistance. In the absence of Asiana Airlines immunity, it has been a bright spot to transport South Korean products to other parts of the world.

In August, a Star Alliance member announced that freight forwarding had allowed W115 billion ($ 140 million) to record second-quarter operating profit. This is quite surprising, given the circumstances and the same period of 2019, Asiana Airlines reported a loss of W107 billion (92 million).

With regard to the possibility of converting more Airbus A350-900 aircraft, Asiana Airlines has 11 variants in its fleet. Their average age is 2.2 years. It has two more with the European aircraft manufacturer Planespotters.net.

Asiana Airlines takes people on beautiful flights

In other Asiana Airlines news, the Korean 5-star rated airline has decided to join the growing operations Nowhere planes. Using one of the six parked Airbus A380s, Asiana Airlines Offering beautiful flights over South Korea overlooking the famous landmarks and views of the popular holiday destination of Jeju Island. Two beautiful flights that are nowhere to be found will last two hours and take place on the weekends of October 24th and 25th.

With South Korea exporting so many electronics and auto parts, it is not surprising that its airline has found a way to make money during these difficult times.

Do you think Asiana Airlines will replace most of its A350-900 aircraft? Let us know what you think in the comments.