The Perth families are opening the door to Sisler after announcing the closure of all Australian restaurants

Oct 04, 2020 0 Comments
Of all the things you can trust a sandcropper, lane traffic jams and queues for food top the list.

Also, the ever-reliable Western Aussies dared a cold night last night to stand in one of the last chances to enjoy an Australian company.

A day after Shisler announced it was good, Western Australians were finally seen lining up to open the door to taste a cheese snack.

Images shared in The Bell Tower Times show a long line of families leaving the car park at one of its popular Perth Buffet restaurants.

In scenes reminiscent of the time the Western Aussies lined up for hours for the state’s first crispy creams, at least 20 people walked out the door last night and tried a table.

Camera iconAt least 20 people left the door at the last chance to enjoy the salad bar. debt: Bell Tower Times/Twitter

“The biggest line is forming in Sisler this evening. Purple things only become popular when they open or close, ”PD wrote on Twitter.

“Perth things ….,” said one follower.

With just nine restaurants in Australia and three restaurants in WA – Innalu, Kelmscott and Morley, Sisler has only six weeks to visit.

600 jobs will go when restaurants close after 35 years.

Govins Food Ltd. blamed COVID-19 for the move, it announced Friday.

“For more than 35 years in Australia, Sisler will permanently close the doors of the remaining nine restaurants in Australia by November 15, 2020,” the report said.

“Collins Foods Ltd., the owner of the Shisler brand in Australia, made the difficult decision not to renew the leases of the remaining Australian restaurants … after sales slowed to recover from the maximum COVID-19 impacts.

The company said it would offer layoffs and alternative employment at sister companies for its employees.

