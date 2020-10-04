NASA launches new $ 23 million space toilet ISS It should come on Monday

NASA



Recently designed Space toilet The best accommodation for women goes to the International Space Station. The The new Lou was packed into a cargo ship It exploded successfully at 6:16 p.m., Friday, from BT, NASA’s Wallace Airport on Wallace Island, Virginia. The astronauts will provide a test run to the toilet for the next few months.

Weighing in at about 100 pounds (45 kilograms) and 28 inches (71 centimeters) high, this new toilet is ISS-friendly. In is half larger than the two Russian-built toilets already in use. This new toilet is 65% smaller than the current ISS toilets and is almost half light.

The new, smaller toilet can fit in NASA Orion capsules, which will travel to the moon on future missions.

As previously announced, New toilet reclining seat, new shape and designed with redesigned funnels for urination.

The micro-gravity toilets used in the ISS use suction to prevent the discharge of waste during a normal break in space, but the new system has a new shape to suit female anatomy. The toilet is more suitable to catch more waste than ever before.

“Cleaning up a mess is a big deal. We don’t want to make any mistakes or escape,” said Melissa McKinley, project manager at the Johnson Space Center. Told The Guardian. “Let’s just say everything floats weightless.”

The new toilet system has less mass than previous systems, is easier to use, provides increased board comfort and efficiency, and handles urine, so it can be safely operated by spacecraft recycling systems. ” According to a NASA report Previously released in June.

The toilet will be placed in its own stall next to the old one on the US side of the space station. The toilet on the US side of the current space station was designed in the 1990s.

This new Universal Waste Management System will be used by ISS until the end of the life of the Toilet Space Station.