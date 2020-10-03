Home Technology The new demand for Speed ​​Teaser will drive fans crazy

The new demand for Speed ​​Teaser will drive fans crazy

Oct 03, 2020
The new demand for Speed ​​Teaser will drive fans crazy

A new one Need for speed The teaser excites fans and goes crazy with speculation. On Twitter, the series’ official Twitter account teases anything, but fans are divided over what is being teased. The most common theory is that teasing tends to lead to a reorganization Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit, We know this is in some capacity due to leaks. When looking at leaks, this theory is often apparent. However, others think that teasing mocks a comeback Need for Speed: Most Wanted. Meanwhile, others think they have something to do with the most recent game, Need for Speed: Heat, Or the upcoming next gen of EA Need for speed It announced it again in June.

Unfortunately, The Need for speed Twitter account – or E.A. – did not provide further explanation or clarification as to whether or not the teasing was true, suggesting that there was indeed something to the speculation of the teasing. If further clarification or comment on the situation is provided, we will update the story with what has been provided.

Below, you can see the teasers for yourself:

As always, let us know what you think or attack me on Twitter YTyler_Fischer_ Let me know there. In the meantime, for more protection Need for speed Click here for all the gaming or check out the related links below:

