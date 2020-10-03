Steve Barnes of the Cellino & Barnes law firm died in a plane crash

Stephen E., a former partner of one of the country’s most popular personal injury law firms. A small plane, piloted by Barnes, crashed in the upstate of New York on Friday morning, killing him, a passenger and a lawyer. The thing said.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said the single-engine plane went down in a wooded area near Pembroke, NY, 32 miles east of Buffalo.

Mr. Barnes and his daughter-in-law were the only two people on the plane, and the lawyer spoke of anonymity because he did not have the authority to speak for the Barnes family. Mr. Barnes was 61, and his daughter-in-law Elizabeth Barnes was in her late 20s.

The plane, which was traveling from east to west, went down at 11:46 a.m. and was spotted by residents exploding in some woods near Boys Road, Genesis County Sheriff William A. Sharon Jr. said in a statement. He confirmed that a man and a woman were dead, but did not immediately identify them.