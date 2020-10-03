Under new coach Manuel Palm, R.P.

Postone (own goal), Angelino, Willie Orban and Marcel Holstenberg were the goalscorers for the Champions League semi-finalists Leipzig.

Leipzig topped goal difference over Eintracht Frankfurt, who beat leaders Hoffenheim 2-1 last week.

Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, have beaten Freiburg 4-0 in two defeats over the past eight days, with 17-year-old Giovanni Raina scoring the first three Dortmund goals from Erling Holland’s Brace and Emre Kane.

In Cologne, Borussia Moenchengladbach beat Rhine-Aria Derby 3-1, Werder Bremen beat Armenia Peelfeld 1-0, and Bayer Leverkusen beat VFP Stuttgart 1-1 for the third time in a row.

Pam replaced David Wagner in the middle of the week led by Schalke, but the newly signed Alexander Sorloth, Youssef Bowlson and Hwang Hee Chan Hwang were on the bench as the hosts started without a proper forward but were only able to have a half-hour leapfrog. .

“Things are not going well for us. We have to perform better, we have to win the next game, we have to make sense of the team. We have to move forward,” Schalke’s Salif Sane told Sky TV.

Sunday’s games Munich v Hertha Berlin and Wolfsburg v Oxburg can go ahead if they continue with the right start.