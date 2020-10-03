Home Top News Leaders Leipzig defeated Schalke, Dortmund won

Leaders Leipzig defeated Schalke, Dortmund won

Oct 03, 2020 0 Comments
7NEWS.com.au

Under new coach Manuel Palm, R.P.

Postone (own goal), Angelino, Willie Orban and Marcel Holstenberg were the goalscorers for the Champions League semi-finalists Leipzig.

Leipzig topped goal difference over Eintracht Frankfurt, who beat leaders Hoffenheim 2-1 last week.

Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, have beaten Freiburg 4-0 in two defeats over the past eight days, with 17-year-old Giovanni Raina scoring the first three Dortmund goals from Erling Holland’s Brace and Emre Kane.

In Cologne, Borussia Moenchengladbach beat Rhine-Aria Derby 3-1, Werder Bremen beat Armenia Peelfeld 1-0, and Bayer Leverkusen beat VFP Stuttgart 1-1 for the third time in a row.

Pam replaced David Wagner in the middle of the week led by Schalke, but the newly signed Alexander Sorloth, Youssef Bowlson and Hwang Hee Chan Hwang were on the bench as the hosts started without a proper forward but were only able to have a half-hour leapfrog. .

“Things are not going well for us. We have to perform better, we have to win the next game, we have to make sense of the team. We have to move forward,” Schalke’s Salif Sane told Sky TV.

Sunday’s games Munich v Hertha Berlin and Wolfsburg v Oxburg can go ahead if they continue with the right start.

READ  Markets Live, Friday 4 September, 2020

You May Also Like

Actor Rick Moranis victim of unprovoked attack on camera in Manhattan - CBS New York

Actor Rick Moranis victim of unprovoked attack on camera in Manhattan – CBS New York

London's Blitz spirit praises Brendan Foster for advancing with marathon in the face of epidemic

London’s Blitz spirit praises Brendan Foster for advancing with marathon in the face of epidemic

Steve Barnes of the Cellino & Barnes law firm died in a plane crash

Steve Barnes of the Cellino & Barnes law firm died in a plane crash

Spitting Image Review – Welcome to Comedy That Gives Happiness in Crime | Television and Radio

President Trump Govt-19 case | The importance of communication tracking

President Trump Govt-19 case | The importance of communication tracking

Kaylee McCann held a brief without a mask on Thursday. Are White House reporters worried?

Kaylee McCann held a brief without a mask on Thursday. Are White House reporters worried?

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *