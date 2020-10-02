Home Science Corona virus: A sixth patient with Covid-19 died at Daisy Hill Hospital

Oct 02, 2020 0 Comments
Six patients have died as a result of an outbreak of Govt-19 in the hospital’s male medical ward

A sixth patient at Daisy Hill Hospital in New York City has died after a positive test for Covit-19.

Thirteen patients associated with the male medical ward of County Town Hospital were tested positive for the virus.

Twenty-eight members of staff working from the ward have been tested positive for the corona virus, and 28 staff contacts are self-isolated.

The Southern Health Foundation has confirmed that a total of 341 employees have been tested.

A faith spokesman expressed “deep grief” to the family of the deceased patient.

“We can confirm that an independent serious adverse incident review is currently underway and that all deaths from these deaths will be included as part of the process,” the spokesman said.

Fourteen patients tested positive for Govit-19 at the Greycavon Hospital

Six people are dead As a result of the outbreak of the corona virus in the hematology ward in Kreikovon, County Armage.

Twenty-three members of the staff at Kyrgyzstan Hospital have tested positive for the corona virus – 45 staff have been self-isolated, and 24 have returned to work, the foundation confirmed.

