Home Economy UK factories continue to cut jobs; Rolls-Royce rights issue begins – Business Live | Business

UK factories continue to cut jobs; Rolls-Royce rights issue begins – Business Live | Business

Oct 01, 2020 0 Comments

Rolls-Royce shares continue to fall this week due to weekend speculation over the issue of heavily discounted rights, with management reportedly engaged in lengthy negotiations with several sovereign wealth funds. Last weekend, there were speculations that the Kuwait Investment Office would also freeze a stake, which would have put the UK government in a somewhat tricky situation, with some kind of veto for any foreign shareholder.

Given the sharp decline in revenue that Rolls-Royce has experienced over the past few months, it clearly needs money to raise its balance sheet, and this is likely to continue for some time to come. The continued postponement, however, did not help, and last night the news that it had stopped negotiations with the KIO and Singapore’s Sovereign Wealth Fund closed another avenue for business. The failure of the negotiations is said to have been caused by the opposition of the existing shareholders, which is sufficient, but then these existing partners will have to come up with alternative ways or face the breakdown of the business. The deal will be put to a vote on the 27thTh In October, shareholders will have the opportunity to accommodate or close.

Today’s announcement is the introduction of the Rolls Royce $ 31 billion 41% discount on $ 3 billion bond issue and 3 rights issue b2 billion 10 So it will be a long delay and the same reconsideration which was reluctant to dilute their shares with funds coming from abroad will be well received by the shareholders.

READ  Google promises to no longer pay executives for sexual harassment

You May Also Like

CA officials are issuing a flex warning Thursday amid high temperatures

CA officials are issuing a flex warning Thursday amid high temperatures

'Malicious attack' causes major disruption in Red Funnel ID systems - Island Echo

‘Malicious attack’ causes major disruption in Red Funnel ID systems – Island Echo

Who was behind the 14-state 911 crash on Monday? – Cripps on Security

NSW Independent Planning Commission gets green light for Norfolk Coal Folding Gas Project

NSW Independent Planning Commission gets green light for Norfolk Coal Folding Gas Project

Apply for vouchers worth £ 5,000 tomorrow for home improvements

Apply for vouchers worth £ 5,000 tomorrow for home improvements

FTSE falls as recovery fears weigh on markets - live updates

FTSE falls as recovery fears weigh on markets – live updates

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *