Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has opened up about how and why Dominic Calvert-Levine has become such a fear center, and allayed fears of lengthy dismissals after three players were injured.

Tophis West Ham have won all six of their matches in the new season since falling to 4-1 in the EFL Cup.

With Calvert-Levine and Richardson scoring all four of Everton’s goals, their free-scoring lead was regained.

Speaking after the interesting win (via Liverpool Echo), Ancelotti said: “I am very happy. We played well and we were in control of it. When West Ham are equal, we do not lose focus, concentration or motivation. That was great. “

Calvert-Levine continued his remarkable form under the Italians, and Ancelotti He pointed out how and why his center has progressed in such a short period of time.

“He’s more focused on the box,” he said. “He’s talented and really medical. This is a fantastic first goal. He can go, he can stay (with England). It’s a matter, it’s not my problem.

“We started well this season, but our only goal is to be in Europe next season. We need to focus because the season is so long.”

Brazilian Ace Richardson was also on the scoresheet, but was replaced in the second half after appearing to have an ankle injury.

Jonjo Kenny and Allen also seemed to be battling injuries, but Ancelotti resolved his fears of long dismissals: “I think it’s not going to be too bad, we’ll check tomorrow. It looks like it’s not so bad.”