NASA plans the first crew dragon operational flight for Halloween

Sep 29, 2020 0 Comments
“The new target date will reduce arrivals from the Crew-1 launch and upcoming Soyuz launch and landing operations. SpaceX continues to advance on the crew Dragon spacecraft and the Falcon 9 rocket product, and the adjusted date allows teams more time to complete open work before launch. ”

The mission involved NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Clover and Shannon Walker, and Jaxa’s Sochi Nokuchi. Will stay there for six months. SpaceX Given The Crew Dragon spacecraft will be used for this flight to Cape Canaveral in Florida in August. The capsule will be launched on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Halloween at 2:40 a.m. Eastern time.

NASA says it is in the final stages of reviewing the data needed to certify the company following Demo-2. It will air a series Media descriptions To provide updates on the certification process and to talk about the Crew-1 mission starting September 29, 11am East.

