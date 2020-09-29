Monster Hunter gets the world title update 5 new trailer, set to be released this week

Capcom has released the new trailer for their fifth and final update to the critically acclaimed RPG title – Monster Hunter: World.

Title Update 5 is set to be released on all sites this week, October 1st. The new update brings a ton of new content, functions and more for players to enjoy. Monster Hunter: The world has been going on for some time now, and the developers have been doing a great job of keeping fans engaged.

This final update will be sad, but we should be very excited, as well as it brings a ton of new things to the game. Capcom has released a new trailer for Title Update 5, which shows some of the new functions, monsters and more mentioned above!

Check out the new trailer for Title Update 5 for Monster Hunter: World Below:

Get ready, hunters! Title Update 5 Storms #Iisporn Oct. 1 00:00 UTC.

Fodalis

Arch-Tempered Velcana

USJ Cooperation

Fun Fear Festival

In related news, Capcom teased the title update 5 a long time ago. The developer initially talked about upcoming changes and additions.

They released new trailers for the upcoming monsters, a developer diary that talks about “The Last Stand”, and more. If you want to see more content, including its map for Title Update 5, read the full article here!

The title update for Monster Hunter World 5 is set to be released on October 1 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Are you excited for the upcoming update? Let us know in the comments below!

