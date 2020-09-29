Apply for vouchers worth £ 5,000 tomorrow for home improvements

Brits can apply for a £ 5,000 home improvement voucher tomorrow.

President Rishi Sunak Green Homes announced with the intention of making the Grant High-energy homes in July.

Under the scheme, homeowners can apply for vouchers of up to $ 5,000 for home improvements – or குறைந்த 10,000 for low-income earners.

100,000 jobs could be created as part of the new initiative in areas such as insulation and plumbing.

In total, the government estimates that these measures could save families up to $ 600 a year in gas and electricity.

Here is everything you need to know about the Green Homes subsidy program, according to the government website:

Who qualifies?

According to For men, To apply for a voucher, you must:

Own your own home (including park homeowners, long tenants and shared ownership)

Be a private or community landowner

Your property must be in the UK to qualify for the program.

Landowners cannot apply for the low-income area of ​​the project.

New build properties that were not previously occupied are ineligible for the project.

You cannot apply for the program if you have already received a grant from your local authority as part of the Local Authority Distribution Program.

What can a voucher be used for?

Available activities are divided into ‘primary’ and ‘secondary’ activities.

Primary activities

Voucher must be used to install at least 1 primary level. This may be a backup measure and / or low carbon heating measure.

Backup activities

The following backup activities are covered by the voucher:

Solid wall

Under the floor

Pit wall

Floor

Flat roof

Room on the roof

Insulating a park house

Low carbon thermal activities

The following low carbon heating activities are covered by the voucher:

Air or floor source heat pump

Solar heat (liquid-filled flat plate or exhaust pipe collectors)

Bio boilers

More information on these activities will be announced shortly.

You cannot use the voucher to help pay for works done before the voucher is issued.

You cannot use the voucher to change the insulation or low carbon heating measures already installed in your home. However, you can use the voucher to ‘top up’ existing activities (for example, installing additional floor insulation up to the recommended level).

Enter your postal code below to request a free scratch card

Secondary activities

If you install at least 1 primary level, you can use your voucher to cover the cost of any of the following secondary operations:

Draft verification

Double / triple glazing (where to replace single glazed windows)

Secondary polishing (in addition to single polishing)

Exterior Energy Efficient Doors (Replacing Single Glazed or Solid Doors Installed Before 2002)

Thermal controls

Hot water tank thermostats and insulation

The amount you receive towards the price of the secondary action should not exceed the amount you receive for the primary action.

What is not covered by the voucher?

There are some items that are not covered by the voucher, including:

New extension or relocation to your home

Insulating a Conservatory without constant heat

Installing a new fossil fuel boiler (such as gas, oil or LPG boilers)

How much can I get towards home improvements?

The government will provide vouchers that will cover two-thirds of the cost of upgrading your home to a qualified energy efficiency or low carbon heating. The maximum value of the voucher is 5,000.

If you have a low income and get some benefits, you can get a voucher that covers all the costs of upgrades. The maximum value of the voucher is 10,000. A full list of eligible benefits is available Simple Energy Consulting Website.

The founder will request and receive money from the government for expenses incurred by the voucher.

Staying in touch with the news is never important, so subscribe to the Liverpool Echo Newsletter now. Twice a day, seven days a week, we deliver great stories straight to your inbox. We also send out important news stories and special news stories. You will not miss a single thing. How do I register? It’s free, easy and timeless. First Click this link for our Newsletter Registration Center. When you get there, put your email address in the space provided above and then click the Message button. Other newsletters are also available if you wish. Once you have made your selection, click on the Update option button below.

How do I apply?

To use Simple Energy Consulting (SEA) website Check out what energy efficiency or low carbon thermal upgrades your home can make. You can use the SEA website to find authorized merchants or businesses in your area, get the job done and get quotes from them. You need to get at least 3 quotes to make sure you are getting the best value for money. Apply for the voucher from the end of September 2020.

You only need to enter into the work commitment once you have confirmed that your voucher application has been accepted.

You must ensure that the work is scheduled to be completed by March 31, 2021, and that the voucher will be redeemed subject to its terms and conditions.