Alicia Silverstone takes pride in keeping her hair long despite teasing her son

The actress, who shared the story of the 9-year-old bear with her Instagram followers, urges others to ‘try to embrace our children and they want to be without any judgment’.

Alicia Silverstone Can’t be proud of his 9 year old son. The most popular actress portrayed by Sir Horowitz on Sunday, September 27, 1995 “No clue“Pierre Blue Zareki returned to social media to share his thoughts on the decision to keep his hair long, although he was ridiculed by other children.

The 43-year-old actress started by celebrating the boy who shared her son’s story on Instagram. “I love him so much! Big Sunday is hanging out with my little one,” she kicked the long note. “Well, I think he’s not so low anymore! We went for a swim, and now we’re getting ready to make dinner! And I love his hair in this movie. I had to take a quick picture.”

Alicia reveals that Bear Blue bullied her long locks. “Once my son was teased by other kids because his hair went to camp on the bus trip,” he recalled. “After he came back and told me I thought he would like to cut it for a haircut meeting we had already planned for the next day, but when we showed up, ‘Please give me a trim so I can grow it up to my waist.'”

“That’s my boy! He knows who he is,” the ex-wife said STUN Lead Christopher Jarrecki Appreciated. “He loves his hair and chooses to be long. Uncle and Papa are not going to stop him. He’s beautiful, we love his hair! Like we never impose social ideas on what hair should be on a boy or girl.”

Alicia told her supporters “Try to embrace our children, they want to be without any judgment!” Former “Batman & RobinAs he lists, “beautiful men with long hair” were noticed by many stars Brad Pitt, Harry Styles, Jason Momova Even Jesus. “Just say .. #family #love,” she concluded.

Alicia and Christopher welcomed Pierre Blue in 2011. Although the ex-couple called it quits in February 2018, both said they were “very good at copying”.