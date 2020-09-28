SpaceX receives U.S. military approval to launch reusable Balkan booster

Reusable Falcon 9 booster modifies US military deal with SpaceX for future launches, saves millions of dollars in US

The series of GPS III satellites built by Lockheed Martin traditionally originated from the new consumption booster operated by the U.S. Space Force Center for Space and Missile Systems. The first two GPS III spacecraft were launched with cost-effective Falcon 9 and United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rockets.

The usable SpaceX Falcon 9B1054 booster, the US Air Force GPS III SV01 satellite, will be launched into orbit on December 23, 2018, its first and only missions. (SpaceX)

Earlier contract changes were made to try to land the Falcon 9 boosters that will launch the GPS III passenger. In June, a third GPS III vehicle was launched from the Falcon 9 at the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Base in Florida. This is the first time a booster carrying a GPS III vehicle has been recovered.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 Booster P1060 was filmed on June 20, 2020, after a successful recovery and returning to Port Canaveral. (Richard Angle)

“We are proud of our partnership with SpaceX, which has successfully negotiated a contract revision for the upcoming GPS III mission, which will save taxpayers $ 52.7 million, while recording our unprecedented success,” said Dr. Walt Lauderdale, astronaut and astronaut. Center Balkan Systems and Operations Director said in a statement issued by the Center for Missile Systems.

SpaceX President and COO Quinn Shotwell said, “We are committed to the efforts we have made in investing in the U.S. Space Force appraisal and we are pleased to see the benefits of technology. Our extensive experience in recycling has allowed SpaceX to constantly upgrade vehicles and save valuable taxes on these introductions. ”

New changes to the GPS III launch service agreement will not only restore the Falcon 9 booster, but also allow you to fire from a previously flown booster. However, this change only applies to future releases of the GPS III SV05 and SV06 satellites.

Payload integration using the built-in GPS III SV03 will be integrated with the SpaceX Falcon 9 in June 2020. (SpaceX)

Plans to launch a series of GPS III satellites on reusable Falcon 9s are scheduled to begin in 2021 in the second phase of the launch service agreement. The current deal with the U.S. Space Force ends with the launch of the GPS III SV06 satellite. 2021. The contract for the second phase of the National Defense Space Launch Program for the remaining four GPS III satellites has not yet been awarded and will be auctioned off by SpaceX and ULA.

Upcoming The GPS III SV04 satellite is currently scheduled to launch on Tuesday, September 29. It uses the new Falcon 9 booster (P1062) from SLC-40. The new Falcon 9 conducted a healthy standard fire test of nine Merlin 1D engines early Friday morning, September 25th. That evening, the attached payload was captured by a Twitter user. Goalkeeper When moving from the nearby processing station to the Cape Canaveral Air Force Base to join the Falcon 9 booster.

If everything goes nominally between now and the scheduled release date, GPS III SV04 work will begin on Tuesday, September 29 (September 30, 055-0210 UTC) until 9: 55-10: 10 PM EDT. There is. The 45th Meteorological Station predicts generally favorable weather at the time of the missile. If you need 24 hour recycling, the weather is 80% slightly improved.

