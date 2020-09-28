Peters outscored the San Francisco Giants 5-4

If I had told you in mid-July that every game is important this season, you would have taken it.

If I had told you that every inning is important this season, you would have taken it.

In the final inning of the final game of this disgusting bizarre season, you never expected the San Francisco Giants to be there.

But they were. You might think it would cause a 5-4 loss San Diego Patress It is the end of the regular season and post-season dreams are even more bearable in one fell swoop. Maybe you are right; Maybe in a day or a week or a month, the last time a silver lining appeared.

But now it punches.

It felt like it was because it was punching the biggest part Giants They didn’t get enough chances to win that they should be excluded.

But this is the rare exception, where the Giants were most clearly injured – I say with zero hyperbole – the worst refereeing performance I have ever seen in a Major League game.

I’m not saying Rob Drake is a partisan, or I told a family member to keep the money Parents. I am not saying that there is any motive behind his pathetic performance.

I say his acting is pathetic.

Usually I reconsider what the Giants did. Today I am going to review chronologically what Rob Drake did.

Terrible strike number 1

Status: It was the third inning, and Austin Slater The tray is out, one out and the bases are empty. The game is tied at 1-1, and the heart of the order is behind him. Number 2-2.

Adrian Morazon air, supplies, and …

Mike Yastremsky Slater will follow the bat with a bat, which would have been a rally if Slater had reached the safe.

Terrible strike number 2

Status: It was the seventh inning, and Mauricio Dupon is on the plate, not a runner and outs at first. The Giants are trailing 5-1 and trying to get back into the game. Number 2-2.

Austin Adams Wind, supplies, and …

Brandon Crawford Homer in the next battle.

Terrible strike number 3

Status: It was still the seventh inning, and Austin Slater The plate is on, first a runner and one out. The Giants took two runs in the inning to reduce the deficit to 5-3. They are trying to increase speed, and their best player is on deck. Number 2-2.

Austin Adams Wind, supplies, and …

Mike Yastremsky Will happen, but the rally will fail. With the season, the Giants’ seventh inning rally was not one, but two third strikes were significantly reduced from the plate.

Terrible strike number 4

Status: It was the eighth inning, and Evan Longoria The tray is there, the sites are empty, one is out. Wilmer Flores Already scored a home run in the innings to pull the Giants into 5-4, and they are looking to add momentum. Number 3-2.

Emilio Pagan Wind, supplies, and …

The Giants bases were empty and two outs. The rally, which never got a chance to start, went nowhere.

Terrible strike number 5

Status: It was the ninth inning, and on the Austin Slater plate, the bases were empty and two outs. Giants Path 5-4. They are away from the end of the season. They are a swing to keep the season going. Their MVP is on deck, and he is the foundation in all four of his plate appearances. Number 2-2.

Trevor Rosenthal Wind, supplies, and …

If you think about it, that red 4 is called a strike away from the plate.

How the season ended.

So that you don’t think I’m a fool for showing maps, here, watch the video of how the Giants season ended and tell me what you think.

I went through the pitch frames from each of the giants in the game, here are the final heights:

The Giants had substantially 12 so-called strikes outside the strike zone.

It happened five times to Austin Slater.

It strikes 3 five times.

It happened 3 times during the strike for Austin Slater.

This is one of the worst strike calls; It doesn’t even include the often bad ones like this pitch Brandon Belt If it breaks your microscope it grazes the zone.

Also, in the interest of honesty, not all of Rob Drake’s bad calls hurt the Giants. Some really helped them. For example, take the following in the battle Wilmer Flores. If the first pitch, away from the plate, is not called for a strike, he should not play on the second pitch, and that too away from the plate. If he did not dance on the second pitch, he would not hit it over the fence.

In the end the Giants should blame more than any umpire. They needed a win, giving up 5 runs. They needed one win, and there were only 6 wins. They need a win, and not a win with a runner in the scoreboard.

If they had won on Saturday, they would have been in the latter season when they were lifeless.

If they had won Friday night, they would have been in the latter season when they took a 2-run lead in the final inning.

They are the reason for coming eight balls behind and needing a bizarre and beautiful comeback.

But throughout the year they came in eight balls behind and had bizarre and beautiful comebacks.

They got the right to one more honest chance.