Democrats’ reaction to Trump’s tax revenue statement: NPR

Democrats have wasted little time in responding The New York Times’ The bombshell is that in 2016 and 2017 President Trump paid just $ 750 in federal income taxes.
“The New York Times The report provides a window into the extraordinary measures used by President Trump to play with the tax code and avoid a fair share of taxes, while at the same time hard-working Americans, “said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, de-Calif.
“This is a sign of President Trump’s hatred of working families in the United States. He spent many years abusing the tax code while executing a GOP tax fraud for the rich, which benefits the richest 1% to 83%,” he added.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, DNY, tweeted, “If you pay more on federal income taxes than President Trump, raise your hand.”
And Representative Alexandria Occasio-Cortes, DNY.
In 2016 & ’17, I paid thousands of dollars a year in taxes * to a liquor store. *
Trump paid $ 750.
He contributed less to funding our communities than employees and undocumented immigrants.
Donald Trump has never cared for our country more than he cares for himself. Walking fraud. https://t.co/VZChbp8htu
– Alexandria Oaxaco-Cortez (OAOC) September 28, 2020
The report adds a new element to the remarkably stable presidential race, according to the poll, which shows Democratic nominee Joe Biden getting closer to double digits than Trump on a national front.
The Biden campaign quickly went viral, posting a video ad on Twitter claiming that the average tax paid by teachers, firefighters and nurses was more than $ 750.