Corona virus live news: Global deaths near 1m as India prepares to cross 6m cases | World News

New Zealand announces new corona virus cases
Charlotte Graham-McLean To the Guardian:
Health officials said Monday that there were no new cases of Covit-19 in New Zealand.
There are 55 active viruses in New Zealand, 28 of which are imported on return travelers from overseas, all of which rely on government-run isolation facilities.
The other 27 are community-spread cases in Auckland, the largest city, and the only place in New Zealand with some Govt-19 restrictions.
The Auckland cluster – which is shrinking in size – triggered the city’s second lockout, which now makes it easier. With the exception of strict border controls, the rest of New Zealand has largely returned to normal life.
One is hospitalized with the virus.
There are 1,477 cases related to Govt-19 in New Zealand with 25 deaths.
The global death toll exceeds 996,000
Johns Hopkins University Tracker currently has 996,084 deaths confirmed, just below 4,000 from the catastrophic milestone of 1m of people who have lost their lives to the epidemic in nine months so far.
The actual number is already over 1 million due to different definitions, time delays and suspected low numbers in some countries.
According to a Reuters analysis, the number of trials in favor of Covit-19 is 25% in many states in the US Midwest.
North Dakota’s positive test rate averages 30% over the past seven days compared to the previous week. The positive rate in South Dakota rose to 26% from 17% the previous week, according to analysis using test data from The Govt Tracking Program. Minnesota and Montana averaged 7% positive returns, but analysis shows Montana’s positive rate rose to 20% on Sunday.
The World Health Organization considers rates to be more than 5% because it suggests that there are more undiagnosed cases in the community. Many states, such as New York, Massachusetts, Vermont and Maine, have positive test rates of less than 1%.
At the same time positive test rates are rising in the Midwest, with cases and hospital admissions setting records in those states.
In the past week, five Midwestern states have set records for five new central epidemics: Minnesota, Montana, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Northern Britain and London face new locks
The UK The government plans to impose a total social lock on most of them Northern England And Possible London, To fight the second corona virus wave, the Times reported.
Under the new locking measures being considered, all hotels, restaurants and bars will be ordered to close initially for two weeks, the report said.
The report added that families would be barred indefinitely from visiting each other in any indoor space that was not already under the order.
Britain imposed new measures last week that would force people to work from home, and ordered the early closure of restaurants and bars to cope with the second wave of the fast-spreading Govt-19, which would last six months.
Merseyside, Northeast and Lancashire are expected to be added to the new operations along with London, the newspaper said.
The Times added that schools and shops would be allowed to remain open, as well as factories and offices where employees could not work from home, citing a senior government source.
After registering 88,600 new infections on Sunday, India will soon cross 6m corona virus cases, with the country’s official figure being less than 6 million (5,992,532), according to official figures. The death toll rose to 1,124 from 94,503.
India ranks second globally, with about 1m fewer cases than the United States.
Meanwhile, the corona virus death toll is approaching the critical milestone of one million deaths, with 995,465 deaths reported worldwide. Johns Hopkins University Tracker.
Here are the other major developments of the last few hours:
- There are also 5,693 laboratory confirmed corona virus cases UK, According to government data, totals 429,277. Government figures show that 17 more people have died within 28 days of being tested positive for the virus, as of Sunday. This brings the official UK figure to 41,988.
- Greece It has recorded the death of its first corona virus among its large diaspora community. Health officials described the victim as a 61-year-old Afghan man whose father died at the Evangelismos Hospital in Athens after being transferred from the refugee camp east of the capital, Malagasy.
- Manchester Metropolitan University bosses say students under Govt-19 lockout are free to leave their dormitoriesBut “believe they will do the right thing” and self-isolation, following what many students falsely claim to be imprisoned.
- The Scottish Government has issued an updated guideline that students can return to their family homes (Formerly Medical Director Jason Leach said they can’t) Self-isolate or permanently.
- The Spanish government and officials in Madrid are embroiled in conflict Over How to deal with the second wave of Govt-19 One-third of Spain’s 716,481 cases were found in and around the capital.
- The Australian state of Victoria has ended its curfew order And Facilitate a few months of locking operations. Australia reported just 18 new cases and two deaths on Saturday, and Trade Minister Simon Birmingham hopes to be able to keep the travel bubble with New Zealand by the end of this year.
- Argentina’s corona virus cases rise to 700,000 as new daily infections and deaths rank in the top five worldwide, Despite the seven-month lockout that devastated the weak economy.