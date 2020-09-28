At least 16 people have been killed by carbon monoxide poisoning in China’s coal mining accident

A state-run CGDN broadcaster said 17 people were inside the Changzhou coal mine in the Chinese city of Chongqing at the time of the incident. Only one person was rescued alive by the rescuers and they are in critical condition at the hospital, CGDN said.

The accident happened shortly after local time on Sunday, when a conveyor belt caught fire in the mine, creating high levels of carbon monoxide and trapping miners.

The state news agency Xinhua reported that carbon monoxide levels inside the coal mine had exceeded safe limits.

China’s Ministry of Emergency Management said in a statement that it was working to determine the cause of the crash and take safety measures.