The 3 children of Prince William and Kate Middleton meet one of their favorite celebrities

A royal family affair!

On Saturday, Prince William And Kate Middleton Shared two adorable new photos with their kids – Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 – Taken with a very special friend of the family: Sir David Attenborough.

Taken in the gardens of Kensington Palace, the images were captured earlier in the week when William and the esteemed defense lawyer and documentary maker attended the outdoor screening of Attenborough’s upcoming film, A life on our planet.

In one film, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are surrounded by their children – all dressed in integrated blue – sharing a moment with the filmmaker, who George is a big fan!

Although George in the photo seems to be playing well with it, Charlotte looks excited and Kate is delighted to have her hands on her face as she looks directly at Attenborough.

The second family photo shows a unique moment between William and his two boys. In the snapshot, he has a smile on his face as he sits with Louise and George, focusing on an object he is exploring.

Although William was “always a lover of nature,” he had previously expressed it Paternity has had an impact on his security efforts.

In the clip of his upcoming documentary, Prince William: A planet for everyone, Said that becoming a father of three fathers gave him a “new purpose”.

“Now that I’ve got George, Charlotte and now Louise in my life, your vision is changing. You want to hand over the next generation of wildlife to an even better condition,” he added in the clip, which also documented talks with William Attenborough.

In her own appearance in the documentary, Kate made sure to mention that their children value Attenborough so much. “We’re coming to see you. The kids were so upset that they didn’t come. They’re huge fans,” he said.