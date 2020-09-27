International Lunar Night 2020: Celebrate tonight on the webcast with NASA’s Artemis project.

As Note the International Moon Night This year goes virtual, with NASA inviting the public to join the celebration online with a live broadcast from the agency’s Goddard space flight center in Maryland.

This center is Saturday (Sep. You can catch the action Live here on space.com, Courtesy NASA TV, as well Goddard Visitor Center Facebook Page And Web light.

Science often dominates speech The moon, To celebrate the cultural and personal connections that individuals and communities have with our natural satellite NASA said in a statement.

Related: How to observe the moon (chart)

The one-hour event includes lunar videos, a demonstration of how to create a simulated volcano at home, a discussion and presentation on geography and art Stratospheric Laboratory for Infrared Astronomy (Sofia) seeks lunar water from its platform on the modified 747 aircraft.

The event takes place as NASA seeks Funds to continue with Artemis moon missions Before the planned human moon landing in 2024. The company hopes to send the unmanned Artemis 1 mission around the moon in 2021 to test the Orion spacecraft. Space launch system Rocket.

Meanwhile, NASA is gathering information about potential Artemis landing sites Lunar reassessment orbit, Which has been studying the moon since orbit since 2009, searching for water and learning What the moon is doing.

Closer to home, you can follow the dynamic appearance of the moon through its monthly Lunar phases Also set your calendars for the next visible lunar eclipse from the United States, It will take place on Nov. 29.

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace Follow us PSpacedotcom on Twitter And on Facebook.