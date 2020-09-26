Home Top News Which year did Little Mix come together, and did they win X factor?

Sep 26, 2020 0 Comments
Little Mix is ​​one of the most successful performances of the talent show (Image: Ian Kavan / Getty Images)

Little Mix: Search tonight on BBC One, the band’s new talent show, which sees band members Le-Anne, Jesse, Jade and Perry’s the next global pop sensation.

The contestants will be grouped into six groups, which will be a mix of all boys, all girls and mixed groups, each of which will be instructed by the band members.

The more shares the more – the lucky winners will get the first prize for supporting the band on their tour.

Believers can enter the competition in their own groups if they wish, but they have no control over the final groups – a brutal form in which women were subjected to themselves when they evolved on the X factor many moons ago.

So, when did they get together?

Little Mix on X Factor Which year – when did they come together?

Little Mix participated in the X factor again in 2011 – won.

The band was the first group to be crowned champions of the series – four members, formed after appearing in two groups auditioning solo, both of which were knocked out at the bootcamp stage.

They came together when the judges recommended forming a new panel with two members from each panel.

They were originally called Rhythmix, but soon became Little Mix, a children’s charity of the same name.

In the final they battled with Marcus Collins, the finalists handled My Walk Don’t Let Go, Silent Knight and finally, the winner’s single cannonball, Damien Rice.

The band released their first album in 2012, and the rest – as they say – is history.

The women promise that their new show will be different from the X Factor and other talent shows, telling the BBC that ‘the format is completely different’ and that the contestants will be supported by the whole experience.

‘Our girls have come through this, we were in their shoes and auditioned before. We are successful – we lived it, ‘said Lee-Anne.

‘We hope they can help, guide and follow in our footsteps in terms of success.’

Little Mix: The search on BBC One at 7pm is today at 7pm

Also: Emilia Clarke’s Game of Thrones Body Double Auditions for Little Mix’s New Talent Show

Also: Little Mix’s Jade Darwall on why X-factor ratings fell: ‘People are not stupid’

