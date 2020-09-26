Where to dance in front of 10 birthday cakes (Year 3)

The location of each birthday cake for Fortnight’s third birthday. Dance like there is no tomorrow … [+] padawns. Credit: Epic Game



Its Fortnights Third birthday, and the game has changed drastically since its first birthday celebration. It’s a little wild to think it’s been a long time. It may have lost its new luster, and it is still incredibly popular.

Unlike the last two years, this year’s birthday took place in September rather than July. That’s because July is actually a birthday Fortnight: Save the World, Meanwhile, the very popular (and free-to-play) Battle Royale mode only launched in September 2017, almost as a thought and certainly a brilliant replacement for becoming popular PUBG At the time.

However, just like the first two birthday celebrations, there are challenges and rewards for birthday # 3. These are often very easy-to-play matches and beat opponents. The only interesting thing is that dancing in front of birthday cakes is basically a tradition at this point.

Check out all the challenges and rewards here.

More from Forbes‘Fortnight’ Birthday Bash: Here are all the challenges and free rewards

As in previous years, birthday cakes are huge and easy to find, but some of them are hidden behind walls or inside buildings. Look for balloons, you will find it first.

There is a cake for each location named on the map (I believe) but I have only included ten people you need to complete this challenge. I’ll go out and keep track, I’ll update this post as soon as I find it, and you can always let me know if you find something that is not on this list. Beat me Twitter Or Facebook (Follow if you like!)

Don’t forget to eat cake pieces to get health or shields because this is one of the birthday bash challenges. Getting 50 out of two gives you 80,000 XP net – which is a ton for a simple challenge.

Anyway, here’s a place to dance in front of 10 birthday cakes Fortnights Third Birthday Celebration:

# 1 – Holy Hedges

Holy Hedges Credit: Eric Cain



There is one GNOME Trap Disarm here Secret challenge.

# 2 – Crying Woods

Crying Woods Credit: Eric Cain



While you’re here, you can investigate those mysterious nail marks for Wolverine’s challenge.

# 3 – Thin swamp

Thin swamp Credit: Eric Cain



# 4 – Misty Meadows

Misty meadows Credit: Eric Cain



# 5 – Lazy Lake

Lazy Lake Credit: Epic Game



# 6 – Retail Order

Retail order Credit: Eric Cain



# 7 – Dirty Docks

Dirty docks Credit: Eric Cain



There is one GNOME Trap Disarm here Secret challenge.

# 8 – Domain Domain

Domain Domain Credit: Eric Cain



# 9 – Sweat sand

Sweat sand Credit: Eric Cain



There is one GNOME Trap Disarm here Secret challenge.

# 10 – Salt springs

Salt springs Credit: Eric Cain



As I said above, I will add them as soon as I find the locations, let me know Twitter Or Facebook If you find some.

When you complete this challenge, you will be rewarded with a cake wrap:

Wrap the cake Credit: Epic Game



Happy dancing, young Pathans! And happy birthday Fortnight!

Read more: Here is the place to collect floating rings on the coral castle.

More from ForbesWhere to collect floating rings on the coral castle at ‘Fortnight’