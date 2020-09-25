Home World Taxi driver in video helps police escape protesters in Belarus | World News

Sep 25, 2020 0 Comments

An unnamed Belarusian taxi driver who helped a man escape from riot police during protests against a senior leader Alexander Lukashenko Transformed social media users who shared footage of the dramatic incident.

The 16-second video clip, shot by a Euroradio.FM reporter, features a movie-like pursuit and escape that took place Wednesday evening in a Minsk residential area. As the crowd protested Against what they said was Lukashenko’s illegal inauguration.

The video shows a young man being chased by riot police during a riot, after which he jumps into a taxi.

The taxi driver, who appeared to be waiting for the traffic lights to turn on, then makes a split second judgment, zigzags around another car, and briefly loads the sidewalk before speeding amid the angry shouts of police.

Police Belarus The country’s interior ministry said 364 people had been detained during anti-government protests on Wednesday. Lukashenko, who has led his country for 26 years, has been accused by rivals of rigging the August 9 presidential election, an accusation he denies.

Lukashenko, 66, was sworn in as the new prime minister, which was condemned by the opposition, the European Union and the United States.

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

