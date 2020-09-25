Mets offfielder Michael Confordo’s season ends with a hamstring strain

WASHINGTON – Michael Confordo’s season is over.

After he tried to play through the issue this week, Confordo went down the injured list with a hamstring injury on Thursday, just before the start of the Mets series against the Nationals.

The Mets called in infielder Louis Kilorma, who struck .347 with a .860 OPS, filling his place before being relegated during a listing crisis last week.

Concordo was injured on Sunday and sat down on Mondays and Tuesdays to serve as the designated hitter on Wednesday, taking part in the team’s last attempt to make the playoffs. He hit in his first three ad-pads and was out in fourth, exacerbating a hamstring problem in his sprint first.

“He made it a little worse,” manager Luis Rojas said. “He’s in no position to go out there.”

The club’s MVP, Confordo reached a career in the season of reducing his infection.322 a .412 OPP – topped the Mets regulations – and .515 slugging percentage. He also had nine Homers, 12 doubles, 31 Reserve Banks and is second on the team with three thefts.

The usual mini-model-sized warnings apply, but 2020 is with the All-Star 2017 – which ended early due to a shoulder injury – one of the best seasons of Confordo’s life.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams and national sports news and events. By clicking Register, you agree to our Privacy Policy.

“He had a great regular season,” Rojas said. “He was solid from the start until he could not now. He played very well. Dangerously, his number is there. He was incredible.”

Robinson Canoe added: “He’s great on this team, this guy is so good.”

Along the way, Confordo, the Mets’ union representative, appeared to grow into a leading figure, including merging with the Marlins on August 20.

“It was a great overall season for us on and off the field,” Rojas said. “Michael is one of the leaders in the clubhouse. I think he’s growing more and more as one of the leaders in the clubhouse. His love for this organization, his love for that team over there – I think this year he has grown even more all he has done.”

Canoe knows

Count Canoe among those excited by the Mets’ accidental transfer of ownership from Wilbur to Steve Cohen (MLP approval pending).

“I would say it means a lot,” Kano said. “I never got a chance to meet [Cohen], I do not know the owner. But from what I hear from people, it’s good for us. “

Is Kano disappointed that Alex Rodriguez – his friend and former Yankees player – failed in his attempt for the team?

“I didn’t lie, I didn’t even notice it,” Kano said. “Those are things I don’t really pay attention to because I do not want to divert my attention from baseball.”

Additional sites

Many Mets hitters have lamented the lack of game access on video this year. Kano took another. “I came upstairs when I wasn’t [in-game] Video, “he said.” This is good, so guys can feel what it was like in the past, and it’s good to have more of their minds on the game. “… The Mets will have their spin for the final three games: Rick Borcello, Jacob de Grome, Seth Lugo.