Kim Jong Un ‘very sorry’ after South Korean officer shot dead by his troops World News

Sep 25, 2020 0 Comments
VLADIVOSTOK, RUSSIA - APRIL, 25 (RUSSIA OUT) North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un speaks during the Russia - North Korea Summit on April 25, 2019 in Vladivostok, Russia. North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un is visiting Russia for the first time. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

Kim Jong Un has apologized for shooting his body and throwing his body at a South Korean officer near the border.

The North Korean leader Accordingly, he sent a letter to his opponent, Moon Jae South KoreaThe president’s office said he was “very sorry” for the incident – adding that the man’s body had not been cremated.

It was said to be actually his floating device, which ignited as part of the protestCorona virus Regulations. He was discovered earlier this week with equipment near the disputed waters.

The incident by South Korean leader Moon Jae-in was ‘shocking’ and ‘unforgivable’.

The letter comes later Thursday reports A 47-year-old South Korean officer has been killed by North Korean troops after he went missing from a research boat in the western part of the peninsula.

On Friday, it was reported that North Korea’s United Front Department – responsible for cross – border relations – had sent a letter to Mr Moon.

In the letter, Mr Kim issued a rare apology, saying he was sorry the incident had deceived the South Korean people and that it should not have happened.

North Korean soldiers reportedly fired more than 10 shots at South Fisheries officials as he refused to say who he was.

In that letter the soldiers were unable to locate the man’s body, but burned the device he had used in accordance with the Corona virus prevention guidelines.

Mr Moon called for the killing – the North had killed a southern citizen since 2008 – a “shocking” and “unforgivable” act and demanded that the North punish those responsible.

In a photo taken on December 3, 2018, a South Korean soldier stands in front of a security post inside a militarized zone (DMZ) near the Military Boundary Line (MDL) that separates North and South Korea. Siorvan County
This death will ferment relations between the two countries, which will be separated by a militarized zone (TMJ).

The man went missing on Monday, September 21st.

South Korea’s defense ministry said it had sent personnel to the north in gas masks to find out why the man was there.

Later that day, one of Kim’s navy boats arrived and started firing at him.

The sailors from the boat – who were wearing protective clothing and masks – then poured petrol on the body and set it on fire, the ministry said.

South Korean intelligence indicates that the man may have been interrogated on the other side of the border near the island of Yeongpyeong.

It is not known how he ended up on North Korean territory, but it is thought he may have tried the defect.

