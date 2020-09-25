Former Australian cricketer, coach and commentator Dean Jones has died at the age of 59

The cricketing world has mourned the death of former Australia batsman Dean Jones at the age of 59 in Mumbai.

Jones was working on the television broadcast of the Indian Premier League when he suffered a heart attack at the Trident Hotel on Thursday afternoon, where he and his fellow pundits were staying. Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee tried to resuscitate Jones after he collapsed in his room, after which his death was confirmed after he was rushed to a hospital in south Mumbai by ambulance.

A report by IPL broadcaster Star Sports states: “Mr Dean Mervyn Jones A.M. It is with great sadness that we share the news of the past. He died suddenly of heart disease. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and are ready to support them during this difficult time. ”

Rising from cricket rankings with Victoria, Jones, who made his debut for Australia in 1984, enjoyed 10 Test internationals, winning 52 Test caps and playing in 164 ODIs. The right-hander had good success in Test cricket, averaging 46.5 and 11 centuries. Of these, a professional top 210 during the Test against India in Chennai in 1986, which was an eight-and-a-half hour innings during which he struggled with dehydration and ended up with a nerve drop. But one day he will be best remembered as an innovator in cricket, turning seven centuries and pioneering the aggressive, navy-footed approach to batting that helped Australia win their first World Cup in 1987.





Dean Jones, May 1987 film. Photo: Firefox Media / Getty Images



After retiring from a playing career involving spells with Durham and Derbyshire in English county cricket, Jones became a leading commentator. He also had two spell coaching teams in the Pakistan Super League and won the title with Islamabad United in 2016 and 2018.

In a statement, Cricket Australia said: “Jones won fans around the world with his fantastic shot making and fantastic fielding. He was a key player in Victorian cricket in the 1980s and 1990s and retired as the state’s first-class run-scorer. Jones became a highly respected coach and commentator. He was appointed a member of the Commission of Australia in 2006 for his services to cricket and charities, and was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2019. ”

What a cricketer. pic.twitter.com/z3G620FOQv



Earl Edings, President of the CA, added: “This is a really sad day. Dino’s loss will be felt not only at home in Australia, but around the world. Our thoughts and congratulations are with his wife Jane and daughters Isabella and Phoebe. ”

Former Australia captain Steve Smith has tweeted on the boat of players of the past and present to pay tribute on social media. “It is a pity to hear that Dean Jones has passed away in Mumbai. He was an amazing player for Australia and he will be missed. My thoughts are with his family. RIP Dino. ”