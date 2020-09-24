Home World Trump shouts ‘vote for him’ as he pays homage to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Trump shouts ‘vote for him’ as he pays homage to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Sep 24, 2020 0 Comments
Trump shouts 'vote for him' as he pays homage to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

President Donald Trump shouted, “Vote for him!” When he came to the Supreme Court on Thursday morning to pay his respects to the late Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Videos from Capitol Hill showed the president wearing a mask and the first lady standing in the Supreme Court with Melania Trump, with countless spectators shouting and shouting at the couple.

The late Justice lied in the Supreme Court before being laid to rest in the state in the American Capitol.

Thousands of people surrounded by police and his former law writers have paid tribute to Judge Ginsburg, who died Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer. She is 87 years old.

Before he passed, Judge Ginsburg called on his granddaughter not to fill the vacancy left by the president in the country’s highest court.

“My greatest wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” the late Justice is said to have told her granddaughter Clara Spora.

Mr Trump has revealed that he will soon announce a candidate earlier this week, the day after he passed, in defiance of the dying will of hidden justice. His Republican allies in the GOP-led Senate have vowed to support any nomination he makes to fill the vacancy before the next presidential election.

When he faced the coffin of justice that came late, people chanting “Vote for him” echoed on the steps of the Supreme Court.

Mr Trump and the First Lady walked out of the coffin as the chants and chorus of worship were still audible.

READ  Trump’s TikTok and WeChat get wipes $75bn off China tech shares

It is a breaking story and will be updated.

You May Also Like

Seoul says South Korean troops killed South Korea before it set fire to the body

Seoul says South Korean troops killed South Korea before it set fire to the body

'We want to get rid of the ballot': Trump will not engage in peaceful transfer of power, instead puts forward voter fraud demands

‘We want to get rid of the ballot’: Trump will not engage in peaceful transfer of power, instead puts forward voter fraud demands

Thailand's young protesters say they will be arrested as they try to overthrow the country's powerful monarchy

Thailand’s young protesters say they will be arrested as they try to overthrow the country’s powerful monarchy

Alexei Navalny is fighting for his life in hospital

Alexei Navalny Novichok discharged from hospital after poisoning | World News

Lebanon: Hezbollah warehouse blast due to 'technical error' | Middle East

Lebanon: Hezbollah warehouse blast due to ‘technical error’ | Middle East

The woman has a miscarriage after a car driven by a friend flew over the bonnet

The woman has a miscarriage after a car driven by a friend flew over the bonnet

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *