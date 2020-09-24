Home Top News Fleetwood Town Vs Everton – Goals and Highlights After Richardson, Alex Iwobi, Bernard and Moise Keane

Sep 24, 2020 0 Comments
Part-time ratings

Pickford 6

Not done at all. Not facing any shots.

Kenny7

Pushes forward on every occasion, but his runs are not always taken. Take the opportunity to impress Ancelotti

Keen8

Solid as a rock. A reassuring balance on the back

Value 8

Represents the unfamiliar center-back character once again, but is always comfortable in his temporary position

Nkounkou 8

He seems to be going to be the perfect player. Speed, Power, Direct Movement, Good Link-Sports and Guardians of the Cross

Bernard8

Beautiful cross for the starting goal. Ancelotti and his backroom staff made sure to get a share of the credit for the goal. Moved closer with a curling effort from the edge.

Sigurdsson6

He could not exert the kind of influence he believed.

Delph 7

He returned to action after a long layoff, but grew in the game as he progressed by half.

Ewobi8

He hit the bar with a deflected attempt and moved closer with another shot from a distance. His final pass knocked him down, but he produced an elegant rear heel to put Richardson second. For that, he gets an extra score.

Calvert-Levine6

Often Fleetwood found himself surrounded by guards, but found space at the right time, but could not finish

Richardson8

Very threatening to Everton’s perspectives and opened his account for this season, as he did last time, with a title in the League Cup. His second half came when he hit home after Iwobi’s brilliance.

