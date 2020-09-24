Denmark and Iceland were removed from the isolated list of four countries

D.There are 66 places on the government’s list of travel corridors, but many – such as New Zealand – still do not welcome UK holiday makers or have significant restrictions. In fact, only nine foreign travel options are open (no trials, no isolation):

1. Germany

2. Gibraltar

Passengers must report to authorities if they have been in a “suitable area” for 14 days prior to arrival in Gibraltar. Failure to do so is an offense punishable by a fine of up to $ 1,000. Related area means a country, region or territory outside the EU, but does not include the United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey or the Isle of Man.

3. Greece (somewhat open)

Travelers returning to Scotland from all over Greece must self-isolate.

As for England and Northern Ireland, returnees from Lesvos, Dinos, Cerebos, Mykonos, Crete, Santorini and Zakinthos should be isolated; With Wales, the exceptions are Mykonos, Zakinthos (Jonde), Lesvos, Burrows and Antipros, Crete, Santorini, Seriphos and Dinos.

need you Complete the Online Passenger Locator Form (PLF) At least 24 hours before you arrive in Greece. Failure to do so in advance will result in your carrier not allowing you to travel, a fine for arrival or the Greek authorities not allowing you to enter the country.

4. Italy (including Vatican City)

You must download and complete a self-declaration Ministry of Home Affairs Before you travel.

5. Liechtenstein

While Liechtenstein is on the list of travel corridors, it has no airport and its only land borders are in Austria and Switzerland – neither of these. When you return to the UK you will need to fly to a travel corridor country (such as Germany) without having to isolate yourself and drive your vehicle to Liechtenstein without letting anyone mix with the “red list” country.

6. Poland

7. San Marino

You have to travel through Italy to reach San Marino. See “Italy” above.

8. Sweden

9. Turkey

All visitors to Turkey will be subjected to a clinical evaluation for symptoms of the corona virus, including temperature tests. Any passengers showing signs should be subjected to PCR testing.