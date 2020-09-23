Who packed up last night?

This year 12 believers (Image: Mark Portillon)

The Great British Back Off returned last night, where 12 bakers battled it out in the infamous tent.

As always, the show began with staff taking on the classic Battenberg cake with Cake Week, with a humble fruit sponge-based technical challenge.

Unfortunately for a competitor, this is their first and last trip.

So, who had to hang their armor at the GPPO last night?

* In front of spoilers, obviously *

Who left the GPPO last night?

Last night, we said goodbye to 27-year-old diagnostic radiographer Loria Campbell-Clare.

Loria has previously admitted that she ‘rarely follows a recipe’, which may have been her downfall when she failed to impress the judges last night with her puff pastry tasty Battenberg and pineapple inverted cake.

He chose to create a cake bust of the poet Louis Bennett-Cowley and ‘Miss Lou’ for the technical challenge, but unfortunately this was not enough to retain his place in the competition.

Loria Leaving GBBO 2020 (Image: Mark Portillon)

After sending co-host Noel Fielding to his home, Loria said: ‘I’m glad I baked, I have not changed anything, everything happens for a reason. ‘What a bittersweet moment, I could not go to my grandmother’s funeral if I was still in the tent.

‘So, the time was right when I left the tent, which meant I could be with my family and say goodbye to my grandmother.’

He was not the only one to face disaster last night, after seeing tense scenes rival Sura accidentally hits four cakes upside down on the floor as he tries to get a bird out.

Dave’s four cakes were written after the crash, but the judges praised the two that were saved, so all was not lost.

When was the Great British Bake?

The Great British Back Off will return at the same time next week – on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday.

As always, you can watch the show after it airs on all 4s.

