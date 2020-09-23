Home Science Tom Cruise gets his blast date for the space movie

Tom Cruise gets his blast date for the space movie

Sep 23, 2020 0 Comments
Tom Cruise smiles as he gives an interview during a red carpet event for the movie "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" at the Imperial Ancestral Temple in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. The film opens in China on Aug. 31. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Tom Cruise goes to heaven to make the first action movie to be shot in space in October 2021.

The Under-the-radar tweet from the Almanac on the space shuttle, which was released last weekend, confirms that Elon Musk’s SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule will travel with Cruise director Doug Lyman.

They will head to the senior space station with senior NASA pilot Michael Lopez-Alegria.

According to a tweet listing the passengers exposed on the plane, there is still a spare seat on board.

NASA has confirmed that Cruise will go into space in May this year to make a film Born identification Filmmaker Lyman.

“We need popular media to motivate the new generation of engineers and scientists to make NASA’s ambitious plans a reality,” said Jim Britstein, NASA’s Administrator.

Little is known about the character of the film, although its size is very small for the crew.

However, he is thought to have worked on films including Lyman, which he co-starred with Tomorrow’s Edge And American Made, Has written the draft screenplay for the project.

Duck Cruise Duck Lyman and Producer Erwin Staff (Credit: Yoshikasu Tsuno / AFP via Getty Images)

On May 30 of this year the crew made dragon history, exploding into space in an alliance between NASA and Muskin SpaceX, sending astronauts into ISS.

Meanwhile, Cruise is currently back for the latest shoot Impossible goal The film series with Christopher Macquarie was discontinued in March due to a corona virus lock.

Returning to the set of the action series, he filmed a death-defying motorcycle stunt in Norway earlier this month before parachuting from a mountain top to a valley for protection.

READ  Research finds lava tubes on Moon and Mars could act as protect from cosmic and solar radiation

You May Also Like

Penn’s asteroid NASA images reveal ‘very bright’ areas of another asteroid on the surface

The March 5 _mini-Moon,î the apogee Moon, the most distant Full Moon of 2015. I processed this image with greatly enhanced vibrance, saturation and contrast to exaggerate the subtle differences in colour in the lunar maria, due to differences in the mineral content of the lava flows that formed the mare ~3.5 to 4 billion years ago. The relatively new impact crater, Tycho, is the bright area at bottom (south) on the luanr disk with bright splash rays emanating from the crater. I shot this with a TMB 92mm refractor with a 2x Barlow lens for an effective f-ratio of about f/12. This is a 1/125th second exposure at ISO100 with the Canon 60Da. (Photo by: Alan Dyer /VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Earth is about to capture a new “mini moon” (but it should not be a moon)

Archeology: How the body of a British explorer was found beneath Euston | Science | News

Archeology: How the body of a British explorer was found beneath Euston | Science | News

The pros and cons of being a hammer shark

The pros and cons of being a hammer shark

NASA sees Wilfred decomposing in a tank

NASA sees Wilfred decomposing in a tank

Melting ice will add more than 15 inches to global sea level by 2100

Melting ice will add more than 15 inches to global sea level by 2100

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Wayne Ma is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *