Tom Cruise gets his blast date for the space movie

Tom Cruise goes to heaven to make the first action movie to be shot in space in October 2021.

The Under-the-radar tweet from the Almanac on the space shuttle, which was released last weekend, confirms that Elon Musk’s SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule will travel with Cruise director Doug Lyman.

They will head to the senior space station with senior NASA pilot Michael Lopez-Alegria.

According to a tweet listing the passengers exposed on the plane, there is still a spare seat on board.

NASA has confirmed that Cruise will go into space in May this year to make a film Born identification Filmmaker Lyman.

“We need popular media to motivate the new generation of engineers and scientists to make NASA’s ambitious plans a reality,” said Jim Britstein, NASA’s Administrator.

Little is known about the character of the film, although its size is very small for the crew.

However, he is thought to have worked on films including Lyman, which he co-starred with Tomorrow’s Edge And American Made, Has written the draft screenplay for the project.

Duck Cruise Duck Lyman and Producer Erwin Staff (Credit: Yoshikasu Tsuno / AFP via Getty Images) Further

On May 30 of this year the crew made dragon history, exploding into space in an alliance between NASA and Muskin SpaceX, sending astronauts into ISS.

Meanwhile, Cruise is currently back for the latest shoot Impossible goal The film series with Christopher Macquarie was discontinued in March due to a corona virus lock.

Returning to the set of the action series, he filmed a death-defying motorcycle stunt in Norway earlier this month before parachuting from a mountain top to a valley for protection.