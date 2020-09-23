The first seed of the Dodgers NL won the Western title with the A’s – KGED17

LOS ANGELES (AP) – It has become customary for the Los Angeles Dodgers to put on the NL West title, but no one is convinced that there will be a baseball season three months to a year ago, enjoy the moment manager Dave Roberts wanted his team to still be.

The Dodgers will play Tuesday night at the N.L. ‘S best post-season seed and won the eighth straight division title 7-2 against Auckland Athletics. They are the third team to win at least eight straight division titles combined with the Atlanta Braves (14 straight from 1991-2005) and the New York Yankees (nine straight from 1998-2006).

“Fast forward a month or two and being crowned NL West champions is a credit to everyone. This should never matter,” Roberts said. “The truth is, a lot of guys don’t know we can win. We were in charge, but I knew it should be appreciated. “

The Dodgers, who hold the record for best majors at 39-16, were the first team to reach the playoffs on September 16. They will open the post-season game on September 30th with the best performance of each game. No. 8 Three series against seed.

Los Angeles came in that day with two magic numbers and the Angels won 4-2 against San Diego Patres.

Instead of a wild celebration at the Mount after Jake McGee knocked down Sean Murphy for the final out, the players rushed out of the trench and celebrated with the team. Everyone grabbed a section cleaning shirt and hat before heading upstairs for a group photo.

The Clubhouse celebration was also disabled. Champagne was still involved, but the players showered each other in it instead of shooting at each other with a glass.

“We talked about it instead of pouring stuff on people. This is a moment you should celebrate, we did,” said Corey Caesar, who had three wins and one of four home runs in Los Angeles, “It stinks of not being able to shower champagne and beer because some The younger comrades are in the refuge ‘could not enjoy it. “

Max Munsey, Chris Taylor and A.J. Pollock went deep, leading the Majors with 104 home runs.

“This year has been different. There’s no other way to describe it,” Munsi said. “It’s sad not to celebrate as usual, but we know there are still a lot of dangers.”

Dustin May (2-1) went for five innings and allowed two runs in three wins. The 22-year-old red-headed right-hander set a team record by not allowing more than three runs in his first 13 career starts, including 10 this season.

Robbie Grossman came home for Oakland, which won its first A.L. West crown on a one-day holiday on Monday in seven years. Athlete, in the postseason for the third year in a row, is currently AL’s No. 3 seed.

Mark Kanha had two of Auckland’s five wins.

Caesar tied it at 1 with an RBI single, then DJ at fifth. He extended LA’s lead to 6-2, centered on McFarland.

Muncie gave the Dodgers a 3-2 lead with two runs home in the third inning. Taylor and Pollock extended it with separate shots in the fourth game of Oakland starter Frankie Montas (3-5).

Grossman quickly gave Auckland a 1-0 lead when he dropped the left pole in the first inning. Sean Murphy gave the Athletes a 2-1 advantage after leading the third game with a walk and hitting a wild pitch with two outs by May.

Montas, who allowed only four home runs in his first seven starts, has dropped six games in the last three. The right-hander went for four innings and delivered five runs in seven innings with one walk and three strikeouts.

“They’re a good team, and when you make a mistake, they pay you,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “It’s very good that they fired and threw it on the plate. Unfortunately they paid for Montas.”

Cody Bellinger added two wins for the Dodgers, including a Reserve Bank single with seventh-ranked sites.

Athletics Advance

Here is the team textbook they used to celebrate their first A.L. West title win since 2013, on Monday, the Monday holiday when the Marines beat Houston.

“We haven’t celebrated much yet. It’s exciting,” said Chad Binder. “We wanted to do it on our own terms. We still won the division, and that is our goal. We are happy to play at home for this series. ”

Coach’s room

Athlete: INF / Off Binder (right femur) plans to run at Dodger Stadium and test his leg in the hope that he will play before the end of the regular season. . RHP Daniel Menton wipes out discounts and Triple-A comes straight to Las Vegas. He was recruited after being medically cleared following a positive test since August 28 and re-admitted from the COVID-19 injury list.

Dodgers: 3B Justin Turner was scratched an hour before the first pitch due to left hamstring injury. He was dropped from the injured list on Sept. 15 and has not played on the pitch since Aug. 28. Jack Peterson has missed five games while on the family emergency medical list. .H. Roberts said before the game that he did not know if Peterson would be with the team for the entire postseason.

UP Next

Athletes: LHP Sean Manea (4-3, 4.50) starts Aug. 20 with his last five starts at 2.25 with a score of 4-1.

Dodgers: LHP’s Julio Urias (3-0, 3.49) will make his team’s leading 11th start.

AB Baseball writer Johnny McCauley in San Francisco contributed to this story.

