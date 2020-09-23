No Money Star E.J. Osborne died at the age of 45



EJ dies at 45 (Photo: EJ Osborne)

BBC series Money for Nothing presenter E.J. Osborne passed away at the age of 45.

EJ – full name Ethan-James Osborne – an Australian carpenter who helped others upgrade their old furniture for money during the daytime show.

His death was confirmed by his wife Anne-Marie on Instagram, who did not state the cause of death, but explained that he had spent ‘the last three and a few weeks’ being cared for in a local well-being.

He wrote: ‘An indescribable loss surrounds us, so now some photos showing our boundless love. Good night my love.

EJ spent the last three and a few weeks of her life being cared for by wonderful women in Dorothy House well-being. I was with him every day and fell in love with their kindness, regression and compassion. ‘

‘I know he felt very caring and safe, and I will never forget Ella, Gemma, Gemma, Monds, Clare, Trish, Irish Helen, Scottish Helen, Andrea and many more. Work. Real life amazes women, ‘he continued.



The TV presenter is remembered by his wife and family (Image: Instagram)

‘Dorothy House is a charity, so if any of you can, donate to them. I can’t imagine how we would have managed without them. ‘

The couple shares a daughter named Arla together.

Anne-Marie later encouraged others to share photos and memories of EJ, who soon teamed up with Sarah Moore, who sent condolences from the Money for Nothing team.



Sarah Moore recalls her friend EJ in a touching post (Image: Instagram)

‘Everyone on the @monfornothing team was devastated to hear the news that Hodgson, a wonderful, inspiring, sucking and talented member of our TV family, had passed away.

‘I join the team, our artisans, production team, directors, executives, audience and friends in sending our love and respect to his family.’

‘He touched us deeply with his open lust for life, energy and commitment,’ Sarah continued.

‘He sent me this picture during the holidays last year. Anne-Marie, his wife, we ask you to share our pictures, so I think EJ is very happy.

‘Keep calm and purple my friend. See you on the other side. ‘

All Are Nothing star Jay Plates shared a photo and added: ‘All in the morning, my friend and presenter Ann [Money For Nothing] [EJ Osborne] Now is a good place.

‘Real condolences to his family for the loss. # Nope #hatchetandbear‘

With photos of EJ and his family, Katie Piper added: ‘E.J. You touched my life and many more. I now get msgs about the podcasts we did together and how it positively affected the travels of others. ‘

EJ previously discussed his life on the podcast and became transgender, coming out with his wife at 39 years old.

