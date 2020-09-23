Home Entertainment He identifies Franois Arnaud as bisexual

Sep 23, 2020 0 Comments
“Last week, I was chatting with work friends, and when I brought up a trip I took with an ex-girlfriend, I asked myself – ten thousand times – how can I not tell a story like this?”

He said it is a common experience for people to think that bisexual men are straight.

“Many bisexual comrades feel the same way and I hope it will end as I did: let the assumptions about the straightforwardness of others not be corrected,” Arnad said. “Excessive sharing may be due to fear. In the guise of privacy, perhaps. Because ‘masculinity’ is a very weak currency, the nose is ready to sink as the first sign of vulnerability or difference.”

He continued: “Undoubtedly, distrust, deception and tendency still cling to bisexuality. But here’s the thing. One more job. “

He concluded by writing, “Labels are disgusting and words are imperfect.”

“I always consider myself bisexual,” he said. “Unfaithful. Not ashamed. Invisible.”

Arnaud played Sebastian Raine in “Shit’s Creek” and Cicero in “The Borgias”.

