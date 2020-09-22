Virat Kohli – ‘Yusvendra Sahal is the man who changed the game’

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli counted on Yusvendra Sahal’s final over where Sunrisers Hyderabad won the IPL 2020 opening match by 10 runs.

The Sunrisers were 121 for 2, Johnny Barstow had to bat for 43 off 30 balls with 61, but Sahil took two wickets in the 16th over – including Burstow – to change the course of his team. Earlier, Sahal had also got Manish Pandey to end his 71-run stand for the second wicket, and he took 3 for 18 in four overs and was named Man of the Match.

“We kept our composure tonight,” Kohli said Star, Host broadcaster. “When they needed 43, I think one in five, there was a chat in the middle, ‘Shoulders not dropped until the last run is scored. The game can change at any time.’ UC comes in, he’s the strike bowler who was there for us, changing the game completely over that over.

“Many other spin bowlers did not leave the field much, but tonight he showed that if you have talent on the wrist, you can buy either track,” Kohli said at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch. “That’s why he bowls well in Bangalore too. Tonight the snow was a big factor, the pitch was more luxurious in the second half than I thought – much better than the first half. But the way he came in supported his skill and turned the ball over and threw the attacking lines. , In my opinion. “

Sahil had a different plan for the three wickets he got and they all worked. “I got the cover fielder back when I threw the ball to Pandey, so he might have thought I was going to throw the ball out of the offstump.” Sahal explained. “But that ball, I threw the ball on the stumps.

“As far as Burstow is concerned, even if I go for runs, I know he needs his wicket to come back into the game. That’s why I threw it a little bit completely, but a bit on the legside because it was too hard to hit from there. When Vijay (Shankar) came in, Virat bhaiyya And AB (de Villiers) Sir, we decided that the first ball I would throw a googly. “

Kohli said his side did not give up even when the Sunrisers were in the equation.

“If we have scored 43 out of five in the past, you can see the shoulders falling. The fact that despite the snowfall and the difficulty of bowling we did not allow the ball to enter the bowling team, the guys kept believing that the bowling areas continued. One of the best signs for us was that a part-timer would come and do the job, guys, they want the opportunity, they want to be in stressful situations.

The Royal Challengers were built from angelic bodybuilders and AB de Villiers, who made their debut in the fifties overall, and admitted that De Villiers had no doubt his form would come into play without playing competitive cricket for months.

“I was surprised to be honest,” he said of his 30-ball 51. “The 36-year-old came here without playing a lot of cricket, you guessed it. But we worked very hard for the last four weeks to get me in some form as a team and individually. Tonight was a very happy start. I’m very happy. “