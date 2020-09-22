Jackie Stallone died: Sylvester Stallone’s mother98

Jackie Stallone, the mother of astrologer and actor Sylvester Stallone, passed away on Monday. She is 98 years old.

Sylvester’s brother Frank Stallone announced Monday night that his mother had died.

“She is a remarkable woman, working every day, completely fearless. She died in her sleep as she wished. It is difficult to love her. She is a very strange and active person. She lived through the barriers, depression and World War II. I will talk for many hours about the 40s. It is a history lesson. Until the day she died, her mind was as sharp as a razor, ”he wrote. Facebook.

Beyond being the mother of actors Sylvester, Frank and Tony de Alto, Stallone is best known for launching a series of astrological books and starting her own mental health hotline in the 1990s. Appeared on the 1980s wrestling program “GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling”, later renamed Netflix.

Stallone Jacqueline Francis Lobbish was born on November 29, 1921, in Washington, DC. As a young woman, she worked as a trapeze artist, dancer and hairdresser. She married Frank Stallone Sr. in 1945, giving birth to Sylvester in 1946 and Frank Jr. in 1950. In 1964 she gave birth to de Alto with her second husband, Anthony Plity. De Alto died in 2012.

On her WebsiteStallone wrote that in astrological life he advised “kings, prime ministers, politicians, movie stars, gamblers, generals, thugs, police and priests.” Stallone coined the term “rheology” and practice, which he described as similar to a palm reading, but with a posterior tip. She also had her own cosmetic line of masks.

Stallone has appeared on a number of talk shows, including “The Howard Stern Show,” “Oprah,” “Larry King Live,” “The Late Show with David Letterman,” and “The Graham Norton Show.” Most recently, Stallone was a surprise guest on the 2005 British reality show “Celebrity Big Brother”. His ex-daughter-in-law and Sylvester’s ex-wife, Brigitte Nielsen, were also present this season. Four days later Stallone was voted out of the house.

Stallone is survived by her husband Stephen Levine, sons Sylvester and Frank, and grandchildren Sierzo, Sistine, Sophia, Scarlett and Edmund.