American home sales have been rising the fastest since 2006

G.morning. European markets are set to stabilize on Monday following poor sales since June.

However, keep an eye out for hospitality stocks as Boris Johnson is expected to announce tougher restrictions on pubs and restaurants in the UK.

5 things to start your day

1) We can beat Govt without national locks, Germany’s top virologist Ambrose Evans-Britzard says

2) Hype engine: As Tesla celebrates its “Battery Day” today, investors are more skeptical about electric cars than ever before.

3) Facebook warns of having to leave Europe: The US company says more than 410 million people will lose access to its services following a European Court of Justice data protection ruling.

4) Why do you want Rishi Sunak Follow Trump’s path and increase unemployment benefits

5) The trade agreement with the United States is considered to be Britain’s agreement before the presidential election The search for trade deals goes into turbulent seas

It happened overnight

Asian stocks extended losses for a second day on Tuesday, with the dollar soaring, delays in the expanded US stimulus and concerns about new epidemics locking up in Europe.

Hong Kong shares of HSBC and Standard Chartered each fell more than 2 pcs as global banking stocks were under intense pressure on reports of financial institutions allegedly moving illegal funds.

British lenders HSBC and Stancard are one of the global lenders named to have transferred more than $ 2 trillion in dubious funds for nearly two decades.

Hong Kong ‘s Hong Kong lost 0.3 pc to 23,894.72 and South Korea’s Kospi 1.7 pc fell 2,348.24. In Australia, the S&P / ASX 200 lost 0.6 pcs to 5,787.00 and the Shanghai Composite was down 0.1 pc to 3,312.88.

Tokyo’s markets closed for a national holiday.

Coming up today

Interim results

AG Barr, Kingfisher

Economy

CBI Industrial Trends Study (UK); Consumer confidence (eurozone); Existing Home Sale (US)