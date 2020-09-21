Home Science Melting ice will add more than 15 inches to global sea level by 2100

Sep 21, 2020 0 Comments
A new study has found that melting from ice shelves in Greenland and Antarctica (similar to the Gates Ice shelf found here) could contribute more than 15 inches to global sea level rise by 2100. (Image credit: Jeremy Harbeck / NASA)

If humans Continue emitting greenhouse gases At current speeds, world sea levels could rise by 15 inches (38 centimeters) by 2100, scientists have found in a new study.

Greenhouse gases emitted by human activities, such as carbon dioxide, contribute significantly. Climate change And global warming, studies continue to show. As things heat up, the ice in Greenland and Antarctica will melt. A new study by an international team of more than 60 ice, ocean and meteorologists is assessing how much these melting glaciers contribute to global sea levels.

