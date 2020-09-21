Diego Mentrica sportsmanship for James Deacle

As Diego Mentrica surrendered his place on the stage of the Santander Triathlon last week, he surrendered for a rival.

Incredible scenes of Mentrica’s sacrifice came out over the weekend and soon went viral around the game world.

The heart of Britain’s James Deacon must have been less than 100 meters from the end of the race because he took the wrong turn towards the spectators inside the fenced area.

However, Mentrica noticed Deacon’s dangerous mistake as he overtook him in the final run and stopped himself a few meters away to allow Deacon to catch up and cross the line first.

Deegel quickly went behind Mentrica and waved to fellow runner’s hand before passing a fraction of a second in front of Mentrica.

Part of a second is the difference between a spot on stage and losing everything along with the decal.

“I do not know how he did it wrong,” he said. He deserves it, ”said 21-year-old Spaniard Mentrica after the race.

He told Eurosport: “When I saw that he had lost his way, I stopped. James deserves this medal. He did not notice the signs or they were designed incorrectly. I don’t know, but the second time I would have done the same. ”

The majestic display of sportsmanship was appreciated around the game world.

Javier Gomez Noya, the runner-up in the Santander Triathlon, described Mentrica’s sporting scene as “the best in history”.

Other international game names described Mentrica’s action as a definition of athletic ability.