51-year-old Jennifer Lopez shows off her swimsuit at Snapdeal ABC: ‘Holiday Vibrations’

Jennifer Lopez She showed off her body in a bikini while on vacation and stunned many of her fans on social media.

The “Not your uncleThe singer shared a picture of himself while on holiday on Twitter and Instagram on Saturday. Say goodbye to summer At another moment.

Latest movie Looking at the actress, “Dance world”The judge appears to be an ocean standing about waist deep. The actress wore nothing but a floral red and green bikini and two necklaces.

Jennifer Lopez reveals the look of her iconic nickname JLO

He titled the post with the hashtags “Holiday Wipes,” “#Summernights” and “#Summersonset”.

He also added pride to photographer Ana Carpolosa for her interesting photography.

The actress chooses a brilliant time to show off her incredibly colored body. Last week marked the one year anniversary of his hit stripper centered film “Hustlers, ”There he moves not only to his fitness, but to pull off his brilliant dance character. The film tested Lopez’s endurance and strength. Naturally, this is the perfect time to share with the world that she has not lost her look in that year since “Hustlers” was dropped.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Earnings Many Emmy Nominations

“I mean, it’s roughly in your body. This is real acrobatics, ”he said behind the scenes YouTube video.

Lopez added: “It’s as difficult as anything I’ve ever learned. It’s a difficult one.”

Lopez turned 51 in July, celebrating the day he was surrounded by his family. She is currently engaged to be married M.L.P. Player Alex Rodriguez announced in March 2019 that he had questioned Lopez. He recently revealed that he is suspending his marriage to Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show”. Covit-19 International Distribution.