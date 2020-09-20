They say diamonds are a woman’s best friend, but what about a planet made of diamonds?

Refers to some newly published research exoplanets At deeper depths they turn into more carbon-rich diamonds.

Research, published Journal of Planetary Science, Suggests that these “carbon-rich” planets can turn carbon into diamonds under the right conditions, such as water, heat, and pressure. These planets may contain silicate and oxides, as well as other minerals found on Earth.

“These solar planets are not like anything else in our solar system,” said Harrison Allen-Sutter, the study’s lead author. Report.

In a recent memory, researchers discovered a number Planets There may be 55 diamonds in it, including the concrete e found 2004.

The planets and stars are mainly composed of dust and gas. However, when the planets around the stars contain large amounts of carbon, a “diamond-like structure” can form as water forms.

For comparative purposes, the earth has a small diamond content of about 0.001%.

“Excess water after the reaction can be stored in dense silica polymorphs on the interior of the converted carbon planets,” the researchers wrote in a summary of the study. “Converting minerals to diamonds and silicates will reduce the density of the carbon – rich planet, which will differentiate between altered planets from silicate planets in the 2-8 Earth – mass range.”

To advance their theory, the researchers used high-pressure diamond-unwin cells with high heat and pressure. From there they place silicon carbide under water, shrink between two diamonds, and heat the mixture with a laser.

Eventually, silicon carbide turned into diamond and silica.

Although the presence of diamonds for the late Marilyn Monroe is expensive, these planets are unlikely to sustain life, the researchers added. They commented that they were not geographically active and that there might be unsuitable environments to help with life.

“This is an additional step in understanding and categorizing the increasing and improving observations of exoplanets, regardless of habitat,” Allen-Sutter said in a statement. “As we learn more, new data from future missions such as the James Webb Space Telescope and the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will be able to understand worlds beyond our own solar system.”

A total of 4,000 exoplanets have been discovered by NASA, 50 of which are believed to be able to live until September 2018. They have the right size and the right orbit to support surface water and, at least in theory, support life.

