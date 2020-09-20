Mr Dool said Sunday that he was confident the nationalists would reach a compromise on the Kola policy, as he was temporarily responsible for leading the talks.

“I hope we achieve a consistent outcome. The reason I am optimistic is that we have done this before,” Mr Tool said. Herald In a statement on Sunday.

“Good governments have strong policy debates to get the best results.”

But Ms. Williams, who called on Mr Barlaro to resign after a bad turn in federal politics, announced her decision to the deputy prime minister last week.

The Nationalists have lost four seats since Mr Barillaro became president if his party switches; Lismore, Murray, Pharaoh and now Port Macquarie.