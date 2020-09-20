Manchester United player Luke Shaw sends transfer message to Ed Woodward

Says Luke Shaw Manchester United Additional signatures must be made within two weeks before the transfer window closes.

United suffered a 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at the start of their season and are set to strengthen until October 5. Transfer window Opens.

Tony van de Peek The signing is the only one United has signed this summer amid lengthy talks on Jadon Sancho. United are open to strengthening their defense with a center-back and left back But they have made it a priority to improve their offensive this summer, with a right-wing set aside as a priority.

Left-back Shaw is to blame for Andros Townsend’s strike at Old Trafford, but admits United must improve if they are to become a credible force this season.

“Like I said, we have a good team, but I personally think we need more players to strengthen the team.” Shaw told TV2. “It gives us a boost. As you look around at how other teams are strengthening their teams, we need to do the same to continue interacting with others.”

“Maybe everything went wrong,” Shaw added. “Personally, in my view, the previous season we were all through was not the right way it should have been. We were all together for a week.

“My first day back training: I could count the number of coaches aside. We’ve only been back for a week. Look at the teams that have been together for a while, training, games. I think the Palace played a few more games than us, it showed us tonight. And no hope.

“We couldn’t produce it the way we wanted it to, and there’s no excuse because we have the quality of players who can win games like this, but we weren’t there until tonight, we were punished it was the start of a new season, we should have been new.

“We know how the Palace is going to play, sit back and try that block, all of their goals may have come from it. We paid the price today, sometimes we were sluggish, not in it, we paid the price like me.”

“We’ll be back to training tomorrow. A lot of things have been said after the game. We have to put it to bed tonight. We should be very disappointed because we should be, but forget about it tomorrow and go tomorrow. Training has got a big game tomorrow and Tuesday.

“We have to beat it and pick up the pace again. It’s always important how the season progresses at the start of the season.”