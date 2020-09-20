Jalan Hartz is now No. 2 quarterback: Eagles vs. Rams inactive

The Philadelphia Eagles Officially announced the inactive list for the 2020 NFL Week 2 game against Los Angeles Rams.

The following seven Eagles Players are judged to be inactive: Alson Jeffrey, Nate Sutfeld, Janard Avery, Jason Huntley, Chua Opetta, And Jamon Brown.

The big news is that Jalan Hertz Active after week 1 healthy scratch. Dave Spataro Hurts is now the No. 2 quarterback Carson VentsTherefore, the 53rd overall has already been watered down Nate Sutfeld In depth chart. Want to see the use of Eagles Hurts in any special package? Not determined.

Rooted as Carson Vents Ag eagles Starter. Jalan Hurts can give them a different way if a couple situations present themselves. Hertz’s prototype Cam Newton. He’s not 6-5, but he’s a load w good arm. This is still Vent’s work. Don’t buy anything other than that. https://t.co/YwFoZKbWO1 – Chris Mortensen (ortmortreport) September 20, 2020

Jeffrey is the only player inactive due to injury. Miles Sanders, Lane Johnson, Javon Hargrave, And Derek Bornett Everyone is back in line after missing Week 1. Brandon Graham The final injury is listed as questionable in the report but is active.

Avery It has been reduced to a healthy scratch after playing last week. The Eagles decided to look into the 2020 seventh round selection Casey Doohill instead. Doohil easily performs better Avery At training camp. Graham, Barnett, Josh sweats, And Doohil are the four active defensive nodes Vinnie Curry Injured balance is happening.

Huntley made an attack during Eagles Week 1, and the team claimed he had been dismissed. Detroit Lions. Sanders, Boston Scott, And Corey Clement The Eagles’ three active running backs.

Obeta and Brown There are healthy scratches behind the eight active Eagles attack line. Brown Joined the team only this week, so no surprise. Nate Herbick He will start his second career game today in perfect custody, but he could eventually be replaced if he struggles.

Trevor Williams He has been active in his first game with the Eagles since being called up from the training team on Saturday.

The Rams are perfectly healthy, so their inactives are deep guys.

