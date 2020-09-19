Home Entertainment ‘Stevens also’ reunites with Christy Carlson Romano and ‘Beans’

Sep 19, 2020 0 Comments
Here’s the “Eve Stevens” reunion we’ve all been waiting for … Ren Stevens is back, and he’s picking up with his trusty side beans !!!

17 years in production “Eve Stevens” reunited Christy Carlson RomanoThe YouTube series “Christie’s Kitchen Throwback”, and she has a lot of things Steven Anthony Lawrence.

Steven, the most popular in the fan favorite game and Shia LafayettePaul Beans, who has appeared on screen since the end of the successful Disney Channel show in 2003, is largely out of public view, and you should see how Beans looks these days!

As you know, Steven’s character is famous for his love of pork on the show … but he tells Christie that he has not eaten pork for 3 months after the shooting, and that he has handled dreams, cold sweats and even traumatic experiences.

Fortunately, Steven overcomes his pork problems and eats the best part of the pork again. This is the beans we are talking about, above all !!!

This is so awesome … Steven also explains how Beans went from an episode guest star to a regular and cult favorite series … appreciating who Christie is in saving the show!

Christy and Steven are chopping it up in the kitchen of the future … How does an “Eve Stevens” spinoff sound?!?

If that’s not enough … wait until you hear Steven’s pitch for the Beans movie in ‘The Bachelor’.


Christy Carlson Through the Years

