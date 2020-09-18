Rebel Wilson shows weight loss in chic new photos

Aussie actor Rebel Wilson has revealed his incredible weight loss and has shown a new haircut in a series of new photos.

Wilson shared a series of recordings from his trip to the salon with Los Angeles hair stylist Nicole Leal.

“Oh, I’m here with Mrs. Nicole Leal, the best stylist in Los Angeles!” Wilson said in an Instagram video. She shared a photo of her newly styled hair and another selfie showing herself with perfume bottles.

Wilson, 40, has been sharing a series of glam selfies throughout 2020, and has since reportedly weighed 20kg in what he called his ‘health year’.

After making major changes in early 2020, the actor underwent a serious health change this year.

“Well, for me 2020 will be called the ‘health year’,” Wilson wrote on Instagram.

“So I went out for a walk wearing athletics, deliberately hydrating in bed now and trying to avoid sugar and junk food, which will be hard after the holidays I’ve got, but I’m going to do it!”

Since then, Wilson is said to have lost 20kg – which is a credit to Meyer’s use of the method. The actor said he spent time in 2019 at the Wyoming Health Center.

This method involves eating alkaline foods at a slow pace and chewing each mouth 30 times.

Wilson’s personal trainer Jono Castano Azero is also E! Earlier this year he designed a six-day-a-week training program for him.

Azero said he encourages his clients to exercise 45 minutes a day, adding that “results come from consistency”.