Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden spoke Thursday (REUTERS)

Joe Biden Trump’s administration lamented America’s “lost” freedoms on Thursday in response to the corona virus attack, saying it was “completely, utterly, irresponsible” and “criminal”, with the country’s death toll approaching 200,000.

In a townhall appearance on CNN, the Democratic presidential candidate called on his election opponent to step down, and said, “Guys want Trump, Who inherited everything, and then “snatched what they got”.

The couple goes to war as US President Mr Biden is attacked in a series of wild Twitter posts. Minnesota Friday, 47 days until the election.

Take a moment to load our live blog