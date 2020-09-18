Home World Biden News Live: Former VP Recent election updates condemning the Corona virus response

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, speaking on Thursday
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden spoke Thursday (REUTERS)

Joe Biden Trump’s administration lamented America’s “lost” freedoms on Thursday in response to the corona virus attack, saying it was “completely, utterly, irresponsible” and “criminal”, with the country’s death toll approaching 200,000.

In a townhall appearance on CNN, the Democratic presidential candidate called on his election opponent to step down, and said, “Guys want Trump, Who inherited everything, and then “snatched what they got”.

The couple goes to war as US President Mr Biden is attacked in a series of wild Twitter posts. Minnesota Friday, 47 days until the election.

Biden calls on Trump to step down in response to the ‘criminal’ corona virus

Joe Biden lamented the “lost” freedoms of the United States on Thursday in response to the Trump administration’s corona virus attack, calling it “absolute, completely irresponsible” and “criminal”, with the country’s death toll approaching 200,000.

In a townhall appearance on CNN, the Democratic presidential candidate called on his election opponent to step down, saying “comrades like Trump who inherited everything” then “snatched what they got.”

Hello and welcome The Independent Joe Biden’s 2020 Presidential Election Campaign Information.

