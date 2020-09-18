Biden News Live: Former VP Recent election updates condemning the Corona virus response

Joe Biden Trump’s administration lamented America’s “lost” freedoms on Thursday in response to the corona virus attack, saying it was “completely, utterly, irresponsible” and “criminal”, with the country’s death toll approaching 200,000.
In a townhall appearance on CNN, the Democratic presidential candidate called on his election opponent to step down, and said, “Guys want Trump, Who inherited everything, and then “snatched what they got”.
The couple goes to war as US President Mr Biden is attacked in a series of wild Twitter posts. Minnesota Friday, 47 days until the election.
Biden calls on Trump to step down in response to the ‘criminal’ corona virus
Joe Biden lamented the “lost” freedoms of the United States on Thursday in response to the Trump administration’s corona virus attack, calling it “absolute, completely irresponsible” and “criminal”, with the country’s death toll approaching 200,000.
In a townhall appearance on CNN, the Democratic presidential candidate called on his election opponent to step down, saying “comrades like Trump who inherited everything” then “snatched what they got.”
Joe Somerlot18 September 2020 08:52
Gino Spoccia18 September 2020 08:21