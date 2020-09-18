2020 US Open Leaderboard: Live Coverage, Golf Scores, Tiger Woods Score Today at Round 2 at Winged Foot

The first 18 holes at the 2020 US Open played as easily as Winged Foot, which will allow later in the week. Friday Round 2, the opening day is expected to include tougher winds, cooler temperatures and firmer greens than we saw. I hope you enjoyed those scores over the first 18 holes because you are not going to see much of the rest of the way.

What you are going to see on Friday are some of the best golfers in the world, pushing it out to raise their heads equally. Matthew Wolf and Thomas Peters will go early after the first rounds, in which they shot under 4. Leader Justin Thomas (-5) will go late, Patrick Reid (-4) and Rory McIlroy (-3). Let’s see if they fight each other – maybe even more clearly – a golf course is going to have a big fight over the next three days. We’ll also see if Tiger Woods (+3), Dustin Johnson (+3) and Jordan Speed ​​(+3) can fight to make the cut on Friday, the first of six majors in the season.

CBS Sports will be with you the whole way to update this story with the latest scores, updates and highlights.